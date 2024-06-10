Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Reduces Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,228 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 123.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Twilio in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $205,166.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,678.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total value of $205,166.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,044,678.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $49,105.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 164,374 shares in the company, valued at $10,140,232.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,597 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Twilio Stock Down 0.6 %

Twilio stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,669,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,187,953. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.86 and a 52-week high of $78.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. On average, analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Northland Securities cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.95.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Twilio

About Twilio

(Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.