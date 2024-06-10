Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Makes New Investment in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SKYY. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 144.8% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.25. 17,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,605. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.13. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $70.42 and a 52 week high of $97.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.06.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

