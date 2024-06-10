Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $633,000 Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 88.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in 3M by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 48,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in 3M by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in 3M by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 28,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in 3M by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 65,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,889 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Vertical Research raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

3M Trading Up 2.7 %

MMM traded up $2.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.86. 5,636,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,004,987. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.64. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.81 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a positive return on equity of 95.80%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is -22.01%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

