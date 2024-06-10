Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $467,000 Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 249.0% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Lamar Advertising by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,862,968.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $92.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR remained flat at $116.85 during mid-day trading on Friday. 224,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,054. The firm has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Lamar Advertising has a 12 month low of $77.21 and a 12 month high of $122.22.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.71). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.29% and a return on equity of 41.86%. The company had revenue of $498.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $496.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Lamar Advertising’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.78%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

