Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Has $375,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,549 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 7,127 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,627 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rogco LP now owns 6,814 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.9% during the third quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MDT traded up $1.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.07. 7,038,909 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,669,230. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $68.84 and a 52-week high of $91.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.32 and a 200-day moving average of $83.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $8.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 100.36%.

Insider Activity at Medtronic

In related news, EVP Michael Marinaro sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.14, for a total transaction of $71,001.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MDT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Medtronic from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on MDT

About Medtronic

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.