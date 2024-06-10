Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC reduced its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,095,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 60,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 25,392 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 123,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Finally, WCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,127 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:FTCS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $84.13. The company had a trading volume of 246,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,009. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $85.89. The firm has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.02.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.