Woodward Diversified Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Woodward Diversified Capital LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1,251.7% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 45,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,016,000 after buying an additional 41,680 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 17,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.8% during the third quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UPS stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $137.31. 1,056,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,965,697. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.36. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.58 and a 1-year high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. HSBC raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.