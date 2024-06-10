Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Insider Sells $2,663,938.68 in Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) insider Monica Bhargava sold 8,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.28, for a total value of $2,663,938.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of WSM stock opened at $292.52 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $296.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $248.24. The company has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.76. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.89 and a 12-month high of $348.51.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 54.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 520.0% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 93 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.13.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Featured Articles

