William Joseph Brennan Sells 49,368 Shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 49,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.78, for a total transaction of $1,272,707.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 622,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,054,804.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

William Joseph Brennan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 16th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $283,050.00.

On Thursday, May 2nd, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total transaction of $257,250.00.

On Wednesday, April 17th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $287,400.00.

On Thursday, April 4th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $334,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $323,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 13th, William Joseph Brennan sold 15,000 shares of Credo Technology Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $308,250.00.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 5.2 %

Shares of CRDO traded up $1.40 on Monday, hitting $28.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,209,412. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $13.38 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.06 and a beta of 2.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,000 after purchasing an additional 24,853 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,907,000 after purchasing an additional 144,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 51,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRDO shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

About Credo Technology Group

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

