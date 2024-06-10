Whitford Management LLC Has $18.12 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Whitford Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3,609.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,425 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,497 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 7.1% of Whitford Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Whitford Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $18,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $495.00. 3,331,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,152,935. The company has a market cap of $455.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $490.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $507.57.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. HSBC raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $578.75.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

