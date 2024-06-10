Whitford Management LLC Acquires Shares of 41,624 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Whitford Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 0.9% of Whitford Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 10,150 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $578,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Security National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 36,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 22,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.63. 2,171,309 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,358,933. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average of $56.12. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.