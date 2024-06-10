WhiteCoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $13,125.41 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.07 million and approximately $13,125.41 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WhiteCoin

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

