Westpac Banking Co. (WBCPJ) to Issue Interim Dividend of $1.37 on June 23rd

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2024

Westpac Banking Co. (ASX:WBCPJGet Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, June 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 1.368 per share on Sunday, June 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This is a boost from Westpac Banking’s previous interim dividend of $1.36.

Westpac Banking Stock Performance

Dividend History for Westpac Banking (ASX:WBCPJ)

