Wells Fargo & Company Trims Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price to $80.00

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 87.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Five9 from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Five9 from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Five9 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVN traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $42.57. 277,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,305,541. Five9 has a 1 year low of $41.79 and a 1 year high of $92.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.02, a current ratio of 7.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.21.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $247.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Five9 will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $71,348.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,614.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Panos Kozanian sold 6,893 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $319,145.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 94,477 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,374,285.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,585,729. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVN. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 452 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 139.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Five9 by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

