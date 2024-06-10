Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Delek US (NYSE:DK) Price Target to $25.00

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

DK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Delek US Stock Performance

DK opened at $25.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53. Delek US has a 12-month low of $21.68 and a 12-month high of $33.60.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.48% and a positive return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Delek US’s payout ratio is currently -80.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delek US

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter worth $31,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Delek US in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Delek US by 627,400.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Delek US during the first quarter worth $172,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

