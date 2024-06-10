Wanchain Market Cap Reaches $46.71 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One Wanchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000338 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $46.71 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00047668 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00009337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00015737 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00011330 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000921 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,048,986 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

