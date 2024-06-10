Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,183 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 137,214,807 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,944,764,000 after acquiring an additional 751,713 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,087,268 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,852,277,000 after purchasing an additional 426,388 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,674,652,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,873,127 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,698,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,765,278 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,361,411,000 after purchasing an additional 562,256 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,729,056,822.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $21,020,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 652,044,261 shares in the company, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $82,637,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 640,532,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,345,610,913.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock worth $642,307,702. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.37. The stock had a trading volume of 6,168,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,334,672. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.85 and a 1-year high of $67.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Europe upped their price target on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a report on Friday, February 16th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

