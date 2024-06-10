WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WKME. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WalkMe from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of WalkMe from $8.50 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of WalkMe from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.86.

WKME opened at $13.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.37. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.32 and a beta of -0.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of WalkMe by 6.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of WalkMe by 9.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of WalkMe by 14.8% during the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 68,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter worth $142,000. 70.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

