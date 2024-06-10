Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,634 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,634 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $35,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MELI stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,601.88. 169,995 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,254. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,063.02 and a 12 month high of $1,825.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,573.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,606.21. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a PE ratio of 71.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $1,800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. DZ Bank raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,881.92.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

