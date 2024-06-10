Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,768,628 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 40.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,034,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 2,768,628 shares during the period. Comcast accounts for approximately 1.1% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Comcast worth $183,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Transactions at Comcast

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.79. 13,139,613 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,322,357. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.43 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.