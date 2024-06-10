Vontobel Asset Management Inc. Has $714.58 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vontobel Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,163,414 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,670 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 4.3% of Vontobel Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Abbott Laboratories worth $714,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,566.0% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 34,986 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 32,886 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 4,404 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,800 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 751,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $82,739,000 after buying an additional 37,712 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $107.49. 8,491,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,689,130. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $89.67 and a 52 week high of $121.64. The firm has a market cap of $186.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $9.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.96% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Lisa D. Earnhardt sold 22,852 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.25, for a total value of $2,428,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,462 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jr. Robert E. Funck sold 10,097 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,843.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 211,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,099,928.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $124.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.64.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

