VitalStone Financial LLC Takes Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,086,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,808,000 after purchasing an additional 206,876 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $60,773,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,152,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,430,000 after buying an additional 37,604 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 68.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 568,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,492,000 after buying an additional 230,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 511,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,145,000 after buying an additional 27,527 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $48.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,992. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $48.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.06.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

