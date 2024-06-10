VitalStone Financial LLC Sells 60,485 Shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH)

VitalStone Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Free Report) by 58.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,485 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 were worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 67.6% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 29,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 10.1% during the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 132,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. boosted its position in ProShares Short S&P500 by 9.7% during the third quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 1,053,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 92,842 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Short S&P500 during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000.

ProShares Short S&P500 Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SH traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,140,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,364,775. ProShares Short S&P500 has a one year low of $11.69 and a one year high of $15.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.53.

ProShares Short S&P500 Profile

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

