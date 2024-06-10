VitalStone Financial LLC Sells 380 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

VitalStone Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,374,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $172,000. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $129.04. The company had a trading volume of 187,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,403. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $109.87 and a 52 week high of $132.49.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.