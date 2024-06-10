VitalStone Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

VitalStone Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,703 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF makes up 4.0% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BIL traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,035,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,898,567. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.58. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $91.86.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

