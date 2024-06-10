VitalStone Financial LLC Increases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 628.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,080 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,833 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.7% of VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Walt Disney from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.74. 7,566,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,638,315. The company has a market capitalization of $187.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

