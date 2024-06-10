VitalStone Financial LLC Has $392,000 Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

VitalStone Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Hormel Foods by 516.5% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Hormel Foods by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.58. 2,419,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,974,080. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.53 and a 200 day moving average of $32.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $41.73.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Hormel Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.2825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hormel Foods news, VP Mark A. Coffey sold 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,029 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $349,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,708 shares in the company, valued at $1,352,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Hormel Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hormel Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

