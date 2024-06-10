VitalStone Financial LLC Acquires 2,445 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 698.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 10,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 629.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 912 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 27,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,011. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.15. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52 week low of $63.15 and a 52 week high of $88.09. The company has a market capitalization of $595.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.48.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

