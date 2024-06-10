Visionary Wealth Advisors Reduces Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 92,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,757 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHD. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,390,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,831,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,561,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,272,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,645,000 after buying an additional 503,970 shares during the period. Finally, DDD Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12,161.9% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 488,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,163,000 after buying an additional 484,167 shares during the period.

SCHD stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $77.75. 2,554,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,248. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

