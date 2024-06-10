Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 1,417 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VOO. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 261,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,578,000 after buying an additional 22,069 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 75,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of VOO traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $492.41. 3,457,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,194,694. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $475.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $458.25. The company has a market cap of $446.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $493.53.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

