Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $4.93 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $4,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.19 on Monday, reaching $268.06. 111,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,326. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $222.27 and a twelve month high of $271.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.84 and a 200-day moving average of $258.37. The company has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

