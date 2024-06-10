Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $17.08 Million Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 1.3% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $17,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 18.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,848,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,343,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,550 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29,857.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,699,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,769 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $161,097,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,130,000 after acquiring an additional 341,407 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 459.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 225,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,434,000 after purchasing an additional 185,398 shares during the period.

IWF traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $352.63. The stock had a trading volume of 672,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,886. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $335.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $322.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $353.27.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

