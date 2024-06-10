Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 12,378.3% in the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 7,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 31.5% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 19,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 5,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 292,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,729,000 after buying an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $687,000. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NEE traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,218,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,655,306. The stock has a market cap of $158.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.07. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $80.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 27.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NEE

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.