Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 1,996 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.7% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $9,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC lifted their price objective on Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank raised Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Chevron Stock Up 0.4 %

CVX stock traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $156.75. The stock had a trading volume of 7,074,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,040,093. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $160.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $288.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

