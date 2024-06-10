Visionary Wealth Advisors Boosts Stake in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,635 shares during the period. PAR Technology accounts for 1.0% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned 1.13% of PAR Technology worth $13,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PAR Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,262,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 315,607 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,742,000 after acquiring an additional 152,972 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 583.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 174,612 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 149,071 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 857,880 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,352,000 after acquiring an additional 86,322 shares during the period. Finally, Newtyn Management LLC grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 982,527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,867,000 after acquiring an additional 82,527 shares during the period.

Get PAR Technology alerts:

PAR Technology Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE:PAR traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.72 and a beta of 2.13. PAR Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $28.21 and a 1 year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.00 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 17.14%. Research analysts expect that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PAR. Sidoti raised shares of PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. TheStreet raised shares of PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PAR Technology

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $189,180.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PAR Technology news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of PAR Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $189,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $603,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Bryan A. Menar sold 803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $35,163.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,977.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Profile

(Free Report)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PAR Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAR Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.