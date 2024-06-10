Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 975 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,507 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Walmart were worth $8,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMT. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Walmart by 5.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 46,497 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 4.4% during the third quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,075 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% during the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 40,421 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 36.6% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 25,869 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Europe increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.24.

Walmart Price Performance

WMT stock traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $66.97. The stock had a trading volume of 21,660,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,473,869. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.72.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 3,540,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $228,523,137.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 648,504,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,860,933,910.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,906,725 shares of company stock worth $642,307,702. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.