Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:NCV)

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Trading Up 0.6 %

NCV traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.25. 678,314 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,697. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.25. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.84 and a fifty-two week high of $3.59.

About Virtus Convertible & Income Fund

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

