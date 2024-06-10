Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on VRDN. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Viridian Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush increased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Viridian Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viridian Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Shares of VRDN stock opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.50. The stock has a market cap of $776.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 1.03. Viridian Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $10.93 and a 12 month high of $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 23.99, a quick ratio of 23.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.09 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 92.04% and a negative net margin of 75,737.85%. Viridian Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.61) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRDN. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 170.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after purchasing an additional 197,430 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 110,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 30,564 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 262,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 18,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 47,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

