Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.26 EPS

Virco Mfg. (NASDAQ:VIRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.26, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $46.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.70 million. Virco Mfg. had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 9.07%.

Virco Mfg. Stock Up 21.5 %

Virco Mfg. stock opened at $13.19 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75. The stock has a market cap of $215.66 million, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.67. Virco Mfg. has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $13.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Virco Mfg. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. Virco Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VIRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (up from $16.00) on shares of Virco Mfg. in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Virco Mfg. from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

About Virco Mfg.

Virco Mfg. Corporation engages in the design, production, and distribution of furniture in the United States and Canada. The company offers seating products, including 4-leg chairs, cantilever chairs, mobile task chairs and lab stools, tablet armchairs, steel-frame and floor rockers, series stools, hard plastic seating, folding and upholstered stack chairs, and plastic stack and upholstered ergonomic chairs.

