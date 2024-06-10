Viking Holdings Ltd’s Quiet Period Will End on June 10th (NYSE:VIK)

Viking’s (NYSE:VIK – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 10th. Viking had issued 64,041,668 shares in its initial public offering on May 1st. The total size of the offering was $1,537,000,032 based on an initial share price of $24.00. During Viking’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Melius assumed coverage on Viking in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Viking from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Shares of NYSE VIK opened at $31.47 on Monday. Viking has a 52-week low of $25.71 and a 52-week high of $32.63.

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

