Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $15.30 and last traded at $15.40. 96,743 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,217,901 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VSAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Viasat from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their price target on Viasat from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Viasat from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Viasat from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Viasat from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Get Viasat alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Viasat

Viasat Trading Down 6.7 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a 200-day moving average of $20.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Viasat by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Viasat by 11,033.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 86.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viasat Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines and private business jets; satellite-based connectivity services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.