Vertcoin Market Cap Achieves $4.73 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 10th. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and $14,746.02 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0680 or 0.00000098 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,537.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $470.16 or 0.00676126 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.61 or 0.00114487 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00008419 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.55 or 0.00038183 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $177.88 or 0.00255802 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $36.90 or 0.00053066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00078909 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,572,785 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.