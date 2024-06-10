Verition Fund Management LLC Takes Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 595,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,049,000. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.60% of Grocery Outlet as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 32,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $20.97. 553,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,469,964. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.73 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.09.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GO shares. Roth Mkm cut their price target on Grocery Outlet from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.90.

In related news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,872 shares in the company, valued at $519,768.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,400 shares in the company, valued at $301,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Bachman bought 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,768.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 146,500 shares of company stock worth $3,323,025 and have sold 113,349 shares worth $3,086,208. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. operates as a retailer of consumables and fresh products sold through independently operated stores in the United States. Its stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, fresh meat, seafood products, grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen food, beer and wine, and ethnic products.

