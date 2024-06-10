Verition Fund Management LLC Purchases 34,094 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,094 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $14,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 416.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after purchasing an additional 30,233 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,540,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,210 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 631,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,746,000 after purchasing an additional 101,950 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 5,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.24, for a total value of $1,131,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 61,115 shares in the company, valued at $13,765,542.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BURL has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $246.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $209.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.87.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of BURL traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $227.49. 761,526 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 981,004. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.48. The company has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.66 and a 1 year high of $243.64.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

