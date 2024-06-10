Verition Fund Management LLC Invests $12.40 Million in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 142,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,395,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 617.3% in the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Freshpet by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 3rd quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Freshpet during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Freshpet from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Freshpet from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Freshpet from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Freshpet from $138.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.63.

Freshpet Stock Performance

NASDAQ FRPT traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $128.01. 162,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,804. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 705.87 and a beta of 1.33. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.60 and a fifty-two week high of $132.84.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.43. Freshpet had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $223.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of Freshpet stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $399,011.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 1,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $122,057.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,377,163.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.86, for a total transaction of $399,011.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 122,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,444,666.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $2,100,591 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

