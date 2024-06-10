Verition Fund Management LLC Has $13.21 Million Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 151.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,274 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,487 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Carlisle Companies worth $13,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $3,174,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,093,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,665,000 after purchasing an additional 413,691 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares during the period. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total value of $23,072,635.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $36,399,039.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Carlisle Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CSL traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $406.68. 74,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,805. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $231.76 and a 52-week high of $430.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.84. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.92 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

