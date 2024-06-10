Verition Fund Management LLC Has $10.62 Million Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,404 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,339 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned about 0.15% of BWX Technologies worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 16.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,027,376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,013,000 after purchasing an additional 288,287 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the third quarter worth $17,295,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 330,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,364,000 after purchasing an additional 96,629 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,027,000 after purchasing an additional 83,747 shares during the period. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 179,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BWXT stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $89.00. 98,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 600,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.76 and a 52 week high of $107.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.42.

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $603.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 31.57% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.66%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BWXT shares. CLSA started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.43.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

