Verition Fund Management LLC Buys 400,195 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 93.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 828,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,195 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC owned 0.66% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $11,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in the third quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of ROIC traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 106,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,476. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.70 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.98 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 200.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROIC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.38.

Get Our Latest Report on ROIC

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.