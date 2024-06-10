Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires 421,197 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1,611.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,197 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $15,581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,658 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $41.46. The stock had a trading volume of 1,658,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,705,340. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.10 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.96. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.05.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 27.29% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

