Veritas Asset Management LLP Reduces Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Veritas Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,237,811 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 17,445 shares during the quarter. Cooper Companies comprises 6.1% of Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Veritas Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $846,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,861 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Cooper Companies by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 87,718 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $33,188,000 after acquiring an additional 31,234 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Cooper Companies by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,587 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in Cooper Companies by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 2,322 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cooper Companies by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 297,675 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $112,656,000 after acquiring an additional 22,884 shares during the last quarter. 24.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 54,724 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.89, for a total value of $5,521,104.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,622.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COO traded up $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.08. 2,409,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $104.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.13. The company has a market cap of $18.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The medical device company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $942.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $948.07 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet cut Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.42.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

